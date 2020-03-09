Ohio governor announces COVID-19 testing procedures

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said protocols to test for COVID-19 will prioritize the most vulnerable patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said protocols to test for COVID-19 will prioritize the most vulnerable patients and have some testing done by private labs.

For those that are hospitalized and meet the following criteria, samples will be sent to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

Have a fever or signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, (e.g., cough or shortness of breath) and have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset.

Have a fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory illness, and a history of travel from affected geographic areas with widespread or sustained community transmission within 14 days of symptom onset.

Have a fever with severe acute lower respiratory illness and lack of alternative diagnosis (e.g., negative respiratory viral panel, negative rapid flu).

People who are not hospitalized but meet the above criteria should call their doctor. If the doctor determines that a COVID-19 test is necessary, those samples will be sent to a private lab.

ODH will continue to report positive tests regardless of where testing took place.

Ohio’s top health official said Saturday that the state will see it’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus “any day now.”

In Ohio, nine people have been tested for COVID-19, and all of them have tested negative.

Updates on COVID-19 will be shared daily on the Ohio Department of Health website. All updates will be posted by 2 p.m., including weekends.

The ODH call center is open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to answer questions regarding COVID-19.

The call center can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). For COVID-19 information and resources visit http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.