Ohio Gov. requests help for businesses and non-profits hit hard by virus outbreak

The loan money can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted is asking for help from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist Ohio’s businesses and non-profits hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

DeWine and Husted sent a letter and application to the SBA to qualify the State of Ohio for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

The program enables small businesses and non-profits impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 to apply for low-interest loans up to $2 million.

The loans are long term to keep payments lows, with up to a maximum of 30 years for repayment.

The loan money can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact.

The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible.

The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75%.

Once the state is qualified for the program, businesses and non-profits will be notified.

“We understand the steps being taken to keep all Ohioans safe will have a significant impact on businesses across the state, which is why we are leaving no stone unturned to identify every possible way we can support them during this time,” DeWine said. “Ohioans are resilient. We will get us through this.”

Additional information about the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available at SBA.gov/Disaster.