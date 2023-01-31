COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is giving his State of the State at the Ohio Statehouse Tuesday. You can watch the address live in the video player above.

This is DeWine’s first address to lawmakers and Ohioans during his second term as governor, after winning re-election in November.

He is expected to lay out much of his budget plan and said there will be “no surprises.” Another area of focus expected to be discussed is investments in mental health, a priority for DeWine.

He also said he would double down on his support for law enforcement and move forward with legislation to decrease distracted driving. Discussions on building demolition projects and reinvesting in Ohio state parks could also be addressed.

Last year at the time of the State of the State, the unemployment rate was 4.3%, something DeWine described as “near historic lows.” As of December, the unemployment rate was 4.2%.