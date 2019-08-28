COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor DeWine just made a strong promise as he announced a new plan in the gun control debate.

DeWine revealed plans Wednesday morning for new technology.

It’s to streamline the way the state currently does criminal background checks.

Currently, law enforcement agencies and courts must submit information to Ohio’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System. There is no requirement for this information, like arrest warrants or protection orders to be entered into the system.

This new plan will mandate that the data be entered within 48 hours to stop suspects from buying a gun.

“As governor, I’m making the commitment we’re going to fix this system,” DeWine said. “To fix it, we’ve got to make it easier for the people that put the data in, that’s just the way it is, and the State of Ohio has to pay for it.”

DeWine is putting Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in charge of developing the technology for the improved system.