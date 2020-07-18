Ohio Gov. DeWine orders flags to be flown half-staff in memory of Congressman John Lewis

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on public buildings Saturday to honor the life of the late Congressman John Lewis.

The order, in accordance with those issued Saturday by President Donald Trump, goes into effect immediately until sunset Saturday evening.

Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Lewis’ death: