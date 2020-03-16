Ohio Gov. DeWine leads U.S. in coronavirus precautions

Bold moves in the last couple of days have put Ohio in the spotlight

(WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is leading the U.S. in preparing residents and taking action in controlling the coronavirus in the state and the spread of COVID-19.

Bold moves in the last couple of days have put Ohio in the spotlight with measures that include shutting down bars and forcing restaurants to offer carryout only, closing schools and preparing parents and teachers to be out of class, possibly, for the rest of the year.

During interviews Sunday on national media, DeWine said that he is following the science of “some of the best experts” he could find to help control the outbreak in the state.

Valley lawmakers are behind DeWine’s decisions. Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th, said he is “110 percent” behind the governor.

“It was a difficult decision, but it is the right move and I commend his leadership, ” Ryan said.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, echoed Ryan’s approval.

“I support the decision and commend the governor and his team for their pro-active leadership during this crisis. We must all do our part to slow the spread of the virus,” he said.

Also Sunday, President Trump told Americans they do not need to hoard groceries and that stores would stay open throughout the crisis.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said. “Take it easy. Just relax.”

While social distancing has become a household word and DeWine has shut down gatherings of 100 or more, the Centers for Disease Control announced Sunday they want no more than 50 people in the same space at one time.

We head into week two now of some big changes for Ohioans and Americans across the country. We are getting new numbers every day from the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC about how many residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, but as Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton says those numbers don’t accurately display how many people are infected. She said those numbers are extremely low compared to the reality of how many people are truly walking around with the virus.

As of Monday in Ohio, there are 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 361 people are under investigation. There are 1,629 cases across the U.S.

Acton said that those daily numbers are likely to double every 6 days.

TRACKING COVID-19 – THE LATEST UPDATES