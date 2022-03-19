CLEVELAND (WJW) — The top five Republican candidates battling to appear on the November ballot for Ohio’s Senate seat will square off during a debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland Monday.

It comes days after a heated exchange between two candidates, Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, at a forum in Columbus.

How to watch:

The hour-long debate starts at 7 p.m. at FOX 8 News. It’s hosted by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and FOX 8’s Joe Toohey.

The debate can be viewed on Nexstar stations across the Buckeye state. Those stations are WDTN 2 News in Dayton, NBC4 in Columbus, WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, WTRF in Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville and FOX 8 News. The debate will also stream on each station’s website.

The candidates:

Matt Dolan: state senator, former state representative, son of Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan.

Mike Gibbons: investment banker, Ohio Finance Co-Chair for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016.

Josh Mandel, former Ohio treasurer, former state representative, previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2012 and 2018.

Jane Timken: former chair of the Ohio Republic Party.

JD Vance: venture capitalist, author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The rules:

Each candidate will get 60 seconds to answer a question. If there is a follow-up question or rebuttal, the candidate will have 30 seconds to respond and 15 seconds for clarification, if needed. We will be reminding the candidates of those times throughout the night. A bell will ring when time is up.

The polls:

While outgoing Sen. Rob Portman endorsed Timken, many of the candidates are still courting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

A February poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed 39% of Republican primary voters are undecided. Gibbons led GOP voters with 22%. He’s followed by Mandel with 15%, Vance with 8%, and Timken and Dolan with 6% each.

The same debate opportunity was offered to the Democratic Senate candidates, however, not enough candidates met the requirements.