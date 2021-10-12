Ohio GOP lawmaker to introduce marijuana legalization bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A House Republican has announced plans to introduce a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in Ohio.

Jamie Callender is a GOP lawmaker from Lake County in northeastern Ohio. He says the bill will legalize marijuana in Ohio for people 21 and older with a 10% sales tax on the product.

Callender says facilities currently producing medical marijuana would be grandfathered into the program, with new producers to be added to meet demand.

A separate ballot initiative is also underway to legalize pot. That issue would make it legal for adults 21 and older to buy and possess 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow as many as six plants.