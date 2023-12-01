COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Republican Party announced Friday that they are endorsing Donald Trump for president in 2024.

The State Central Committee met in Columbus where it announced the endorsement.

“While we appreciate all of the Republican candidates who are passionately making their case to the American people, it is clear that President Trump is the right choice in this moment,” said Chairman Alex M. Triantafilou.

The committee listed this background information in support of its decision:

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, President Trump is currently favored to beat Joe Biden in 2024.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, President Trump is leading the Republican field by a nearly +50 spread.

President Trump won Ohio by wide margins in both 2016 and 2020

Trump is the clear favorite in the 2024 presidential election among Ohio voters.

Triantafilou called Trump’s leadership “unapologetic” saying he has weathered “countless attacks from the radical left” and is what “we need to reverse the failed policies of Joe Biden and Sherrod Brown.”

Other Republicans in the field include former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former technology investor and executive Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.