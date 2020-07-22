Ohio GOP leader calls for House Speaker Larry Householder to resign following arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party released a statement on YouTube addressing the arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Chairman Jane Timken said she was shocked, saddened, and “frankly angry” about the racketeering allegations against Householder.

Householder was arrested at his Perry County home Tuesday. He and four associates have been charged with receiving approximately $60 million to pass and uphold a bill that funneled state funds to two failing nuclear power plants.

Charged are:

Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, 61, of Glenford, Ohio

Mathew Borges, 48, of Bexley, Ohio, a lobbyist who previously served as chair of the Ohio Republican Party

Jeffrey Longstreth, 44, of Columbus, Householder’s longtime campaign and political strategist

Neil Clark, 67, of Columbus, a lobbyist who owns and operates Grant Street Consultants and previously served as budget director for the Ohio Republican Caucus

Juan Cespedes, 40, of Columbus, a multi-client lobbyist

Timken said that some of her colleagues may have expected her to remain silent, but she wanted everyone to know that the party she leads “stands for accountability.”

“I understand and respect the presumption of innocence. All charges filed must be proved in court. These are basic legal rights. However, there is not right to hold public office. This is a privilege by the people of Ohio to officeholders. It’s a higher calling and requires a higher level of responsibility. That is why I am calling on Larry Householder to step down as Speaker of the House and resign as a legislator,” Timken said.

Governor Mike DeWine and Attorney General David Yost both called for Householder’s resignation.

Because of the nature of these charges, it will be impossible for Speaker Householder to effectively lead the Ohio House of Representatives; therefore, I am calling on Speaker Householder to resign immediately. This is a sad day for Ohio. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 21, 2020