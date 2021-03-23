Ohio Girl Scout troop leader charged with stealing cookie money

Investigators say the theft happened over a 5-year-period

PATASKALA, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Pataskala, Ohio, which is about 23 miles east of Columbus, is accused of stealing over $12,000 in cookie money and other event fees.

Jill Gauthier, 49, was recently indicted by a Licking County grand jury on theft charges.

Investigators say the theft happened over a 5-year-period.

Gauthier is accused of depositing cookie money and other fees from her Girl Scout troop into her own bank account.

“She was literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar — an adult-size jar that should carry an adult-size timeout in a place with locking doors and barred windows,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?”

Parents became concerned and notified police, which started the investigation involving Yost’s Charitable Law Section and the Pataskala Police Department.