Ohio gets first and largest payout in pharmacy insurance case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Centene Corp. has agreed to pay $88.3 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the pharmacy benefit manager overbilled Ohio’s Medicaid department for pharmacy services it provided.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said the deal announced Monday is the first and largest in the nation secured by a state attorney general against a pharmacy benefit manager. PBMs are third-party companies that help manage health care plans. That includes Medicaid, which covers 2.9 million Ohioans.

Yost’s suit alleged St. Louis-based Centene and subsidiary Buckeye Health Plan conspired to misrepresent service costs, which included prescription drug prices.

Centene does not admit fault.

