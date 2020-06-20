Ohio gets $8.9M to test smart truck tech along I-70 corridor

The grant will fund development of the I-70 Truck Automation Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A $4.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to advance smart transportation technology along a stretch of Interstate 70 running between Columbus and Indianapolis.

The Dayton Daily News reports the project aims to allow freight companies and truck automation vendors to use partially automated truck technology on daily service runs.

The effort’s led by DriveOhio, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Transportation Research Center as partners. Private partners are contributing another $4.5 million.