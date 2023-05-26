HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials are still looking for Bradley Gillespie, an Ohio inmate who has been on the run for a few days.

His daughter recorded a video message encouraging Gillespie to turn himself in to local authorities. It can be viewed below.

(Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Henderson Police located what they believe to be a stolen vehicle that was occupied by two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio. Authorities spotted the vehicle just after 3 a.m. on Highway 41 near Atkinson Park. When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, a pursuit began. They say the vehicle crashed on Camaro Drive, where the two escaped inmates reportedly ran away.

One of the suspects, James Lee, was taken to a hospital and then apprehended. The other escaped inmate, Bradley Gillespie, is still at large. Gillespie is charged with murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault and a number of other offenses. Authorities say Gillespie should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bradley Gillespie (Courtesy: Henderson PD)

The U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the inmates.