CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of best friends and work buddies are sharing in a $1 million lottery prize.

The two won $50,000 a year for 25 years on the Billion scratch-off game. They chose to take the cash option prize of $500,000, and after mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28%, they will split $360,000.

Tony’s Wine Barrel, located at 34 Home Ave in Akron, sold the winning ticket.

Billion is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $1 million a year for 20 years. As of Nov. 17, 2023, three top prizes are remaining in the game.