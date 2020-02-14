Ohio flu hospitalizations highest of 2019-2020 season

Of those hospitalized, 270 were in Northeast Ohio, the highest in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that flu hospitalizations are at a record high in the state for the 2019-2020 season and far above the five-year average.

According to their weekly report, there were a total of 994 flu hospitalizations in week 6 of the flu season, which runs from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8.

Of those hospitalized, 270 were in Northeast Ohio, the highest in the state.

Other area recorded the following hospitalizations:

Central: 151

East Central: 212

Northwest: 88

Southeast: 74

Southwest: 119

West Central: 80

The reported cases are above the “season threshold,” according to the report.

The flu is considered widespread across the United States at this time.

State health officials recommend getting vaccinated against the flu, wash your hands frequently, and stay home if you are sick.