YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Flags in Ohio will remain at half staff after an order keeping them there in remembrance of the victims of the Texas school shooting expires.

In recognition of Memorial Day and in honor of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds from sunrise until noon on May 30, 2022.

Flags were already to be at half staff until Saturday following the school shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and two adults inside a classroom at Robb Elementary Schoolin Uvalde, Texas.