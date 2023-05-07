COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Sunday across the state in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

In a notice released by the governor’s office Saturday, DeWine said all U.S. and Ohio flags at all of the state’s public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on May 7.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, held annually in Emmitsburg, Maryland, honors and remembers those firefighters who lost their lives over the previous year as well as those in previous years who will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The roll of honor for those firefighters being honored this weekend can be found by clicking here.