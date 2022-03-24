(WKBN) – Flags are flying at half-staff in Ohio in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on March 27, 2022.

Albright’s family announced her passing Wednesday. She was 84 years old.

President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.