COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor DeWine is joining with President Joe Biden in ordering flags to fly at half staff in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II who died Thursday.

DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio until sunset on the day of interment.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. She was 96 years old.

According to initial plans, it will be several days before Queen Elizabeth is interred. BBC is reporting that authorities are preparing for her funeral, which will take place in less than two weeks.