CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Fire Department firefighter killed in a Saturday crash along I-90 East has been identified as Johnny Tetrick, a 27-year veteran of the department.

While assisting at the scene of a rollover crash along the interstate, Tetrick was struck by a fast-moving vehicle which then continued on, according to a news release from Cleveland City Council. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

“This is a tragedy. A tragedy for Firefighter Tetrick’s family and friends, but also for the Division of Fire and the city of Cleveland,” Council President Blaine A. Griffin is quoted in the release. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family.”

Tetrick is survived by a wife and three children, according to the release. His funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. along Interstate 90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned Cleveland police located the suspect’s vehicle, a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Bratenahl police arrested a suspect just after 3 a.m., the I-Team reported.

“We want to express our condolences to our brothers in the Cleveland Fire Department,” Bratenahl police said in the release.

FOX 8 is still gathering more details. Check back here for updates.