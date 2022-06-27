COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio has an interest in what California is doing when it comes to farm animals.

How they are raised and restrictions on that process could impact farmers here if the Supreme Court doesn’t overturn a lower court’s ruling.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently joined 25 other attorneys general in an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that allows California to impose its animal-farming regulations on other states.

California’s Proposition 12 bans the confinement “in a cruel manner” of egg-laying chickens, mother pigs and veal calves, and likewise prohibits the sale within California of pork, eggs and veal products from such animals, regardless of the state of origin of the meat.

The issue is that California imports most, if not all, of its meat, Yost said, and the proposition forces those regulations on meat that comes into the state–and that could be from Ohio. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation filed a lawsuit to protect farmers in other states from the regulations.

“The West Coast can’t seem to understand that this is not the ‘United States of California’ and that farmers in Ohio and other states don’t need to be told how to raise animals,” Yost said. “California imports most, if not all, of its meat, whereas Ohio is known for its agricultural production. It’s best to leave regulation to the experts.”

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that California can regulate extraterritorially “as long as price-control or price-affirmation statutes are not enacted.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has since agreed to hear the case.