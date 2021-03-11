Ohio fairs expect to have full comeback this summer

We're hoping to hear what DeWine has planned by the end of this week

(WKBN) – We’re hoping to hear what Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has planned for fairs and festivals this summer by the end of the week. The Ohio Fair Managers Executive Board has been talking with the governor about safety guidelines.

On Wednesday, the group sent an email to all fair presidents to plan on having a full fair this year.

“The odds are 95% better that you are going to have a full fair. Don’t under-schedule and then try to catch up. It’s much easier to have it scheduled and have to back off,” said Rodney Arter, Fair Board Association president.

The Ohio Fair Managers Association is recommending 50% capacity in the grandstands and is encouraging online ticket sales for rides.

It is discouraging large gatherings in the midways, and wants six feet of social distancing around concession stands and games.