DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Environment Ohio Research & Policy Center has given Ohio an “F” rating for its lack of lead contamination policies for schools’ drinking water.

Until 2018, the state had a voluntary testing program which tested taps at 14 percent of schools in the state. The removal of pollutants was limited to outlets testing above 15 parts per billion. As of 2022, the state has a voluntary testing program for childcare facilities, the report states.

Ohio currently has no state laws or regulatory requirements to address lead levels in schools.

Low levels of lead exposure in children have been linked to damage to the central and peripheral nervous system, learning disabilities, shorter stature, impaired hearing and impaired formation and function of blood cells, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The report strongly recommends filters on all taps used for cooking and drinking and replacing all fountains with filtered water stations.