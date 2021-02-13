Ohio expects delay in state redistricting this year

The legislative lines are supposed to be approved by Sept. 15 and the congressional lines by Nov. 30

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – This is the year that Congressional districts are supposed to be redrawn, but it’s looking like that won’t happen on time.

The Census Bureau won’t be delivering the data used for redrawing the districts until the end of September, which is too late for the Ohio deadlines.

Under Ohio law, the legislative lines are supposed to be approved by Sept. 15 and the congressional lines by Nov. 30. Ohio is expected to drop from 16 to 15 congressional seats.

Ohio could delay the 2022 primary if the new districts are not done in time.