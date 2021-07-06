Ohio expands farmer incentive program to clean up Lake Erie

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says farmers in 10 more northern Ohio counties will be eligible for financial incentives by using new agriculture practices that improve water quality in Lake Erie.

That brings the number of counties eligible up to 24 through the state’s water quality initiative.

Nearly 2,000 farmers applied to enroll more than 1.1 million acres during the program’s first year. Those who sign up are able to receive payouts for using farming practices that limit runoff from fields that feeds harmful algae in the lake’s western end.

The new eligible counties are: Seneca, Huron, Erie, Wyandot, Richland, Shelby, Sandusky, Marion, Ottawa and Crawford.