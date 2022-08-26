COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two million additional dollars will go toward supporting students with disabilities during this school year to help with tuition and other college expenses.

“This is an extension of Ohio’s emphasis to support all students, including those with disabilities, in our colleges and universities,” said Randy Gardner, Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor.

The $2,000,000 comes from the state budget and federal programs. It will go to thousands of Ohio college students with disabilities; the money first goes toward tuition and then other essentials like textbooks. Students can get up $1,000 for the year.

“That will be spread out over whatever the academic term is,” said Kevin Miller, Director of Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. “So, if it’s semesters it will be $500 and $500.”

So, who can get the money? You have to fill out the FAFSA form and apply and be eligible for services at Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

“We see all the time individuals who are deaf, individuals who are blind, but most disabilities are invisible,” Miller said.

Miller said there’s many college students who identify with having a disability.

“It’s about 10% of any given population,” Miller said. “If you look up how many students are at Ohio State or Cincinnati or Toledo, that’s a good chunk.”

“We know that people with disabilities just learn sometimes in different ways,” Gardner said. “And with a little additional support and emphasis from our colleges, universities and state, they can be extremely providing and valuable parts of the community far into the future.”

Find more information here if you think you might be eligible, where you can also learn about the College2Careers program and which Ohio universities participate.

According to the latest census, 1.6 million Ohioans identify with having a disability. OOD also provides a range of other services, for anyone fourteen or older.