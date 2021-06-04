Ohio E-ZPass now honored in Florida

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s E-ZPass customers can now use their E-ZPass transponder on Florida’s Turnpike System and all toll facilities owned or operated by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

Adding Florida to the mix brings the total number of turnpike systems where the Ohio transponder works to 18 states.

Many E-ZPass customers who visit Florida will now have the convenience of one transponder to advance interoperability.

The new agreement particularly appeals to winter visitors who come to Florida during cold-weather months.

“This is big news for our Ohio E-ZPass customers,” said Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., Executive Director of the Ohio Turnpike. “Our customers, some of whom are “snowbirds,” have been asking for Florida to join the E-ZPass network. It’s great that our transportation partners in Florida were able to make this happen.”