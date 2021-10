(WKBN) – If you need a reprint of your Ohio driver’s license, you won’t need to go to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Starting Tuesday, you can order a reprint online.



It will only be an exact copy of your last issued license.



The reprint is available to those who lost their license, had it stolen, destroyed or damaged.



There is a cost for the reprint plus a $1.75 service fee.