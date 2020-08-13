Ohio dog suffers heatstroke after being chained up in sun without water

A Lake County, Ohio dog suffered heatstroke after being chained up in the sun without water

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake Humane Society needs monetary donations to get a dog medical care.

She was found chained up at a home in Lake County in the sun without water, shade or food.

The Lake Humane Society says she struggled to stand and had trouble breathing.

Lake Humane and Painesville police were able to rescue Penny, but she still has some health challenges.

Penny suffered from a heatstroke, which caused extreme dehydration.

She is underweight and has kidney and liver problems.

This week, Penny’s back legs collapsed. She needs radiographs so medical staff can plan the best treatment.

Penny is on antibiotics and liver medications and has a special kidney diet.

Penny is just one-year-old and resting comfortably.

Click here to donate to her medical fund.