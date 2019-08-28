Ohio doctor facing 25 counts of murder over drug doses has hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio doctor charged with 25 counts of murder is set for a hearing Wednesday after seeking to use a new lawyer known for successfully defending high-profile clients such as Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez.

Florida-based Jose Baez identified himself as William Husel’s attorney in a filing seeking to be part of the defense despite not practicing law in Ohio.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered excessive painkillers for dozens of hospital patients who died.

He pleaded not guilty. Another defense attorney has said the 43-year-old doctor was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.

In related lawsuits, Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling $13.5 million.

It also fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers after its review. They aren’t being criminally prosecuted.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)