JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK)– What an “emu-sing” story!

A Jackson County deputy caught a runaway emu bird just before noon on Wednesday at a home on Red Bush Road in Jackson County, Ohio.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner reported to deputies that an emu was in her yard again. Thirty minutes later, deputies were able to reach the owner of the bird.

JCSO Sgt. Wilson said, “It’s not every day we wrangle animals, especially emu.” Deputies have confirmed the Emu is now back home with its owner, in its own yard in Hamilton Township, Ohio.

According to the Simthsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, emus are the second largest living birds standing on average five feet, seven inches tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. With their long neck and legs, emus can run up to speeds of 30mph, but cannot fly.