Ohio Dept. of Health shares breast cancer risk assessment tool

Women can answer a few questions and gauge their risk of developing breast cancer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While nobody can tell you exactly what your personal risk is for breast cancer, assessments can help you get informed and talk to your doctor about your personal history and risk factors.

The Ohio Department of Health is encouraging women to answer a few questions about their health and history to help them determine their risk of developing breast cancer.

The tool that is used is called The Gail Model. It was designed by scientists at the National Cancer Institute and the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project.

The test assesses risk over the next five years and up to age 90, which is a lifetime risk.

The Gail Model cannot accurately estimate the breast cancer risk for: