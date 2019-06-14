Ohio Department of Agriculture names top wines in the state

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Ohio winemakers have been given the designation of some of the best in the state.
After evaluating nearly 20 wines made from Ohio grapes, the state’s department of agriculture picked the best red, white and specialty wines.
Best White Wine
- 2017 Laurentia Clone 90 Riesling — Madison, Lake County
- Gervasi Passione — Canton, Stark County
Best Red Wine
- 2017 M Cellars Meritage — Geneva, Ashtabula County
Best Dessert Wine
- 2016 Debonne Vidal Blanc Ice Wine — Madison, Lake County
Each of these wines is now eligible for the Ohio Quality Wine designation. A complete list of Ohio Quality Wines is available online.