Ohio Department of Agriculture names top wines in the state

The best were picked from nearly 20 wines made from Ohio grapes

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Ohio winemakers have been given the designation of some of the best in the state.

After evaluating nearly 20 wines made from Ohio grapes, the state’s department of agriculture picked the best red, white and specialty wines.

Best White Wine

2017 Laurentia Clone 90 Riesling — Madison, Lake County

Gervasi Passione — Canton, Stark County

Best Red Wine

2017 M Cellars Meritage — Geneva, Ashtabula County

Best Dessert Wine

2016 Debonne Vidal Blanc Ice Wine — Madison, Lake County

Each of these wines is now eligible for the Ohio Quality Wine designation. A complete list of Ohio Quality Wines is available online.