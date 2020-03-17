Ohio Dem chair threatens legal action over talks about new primary date

Ohio Democratic leaders are now threatening legal action if they’re kept out of the process going forward

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the wake of the late-night decision to postpone Tuesday’s primary election, Ohio Democratic leaders are now threatening legal action if they’re kept out of the process going forward.

Chairman David Pepper sent out a release early Tuesday indicating while he understands the need to put off the primary, but he’s questioning the decision to hold the primary on June 2.

Pepper wants Democratic leaders in both the Ohio House and Senate to be involved in passing new legislation to address the situation or he is threatening to go to court.

Among other issues, Pepper says the state needs to expand vote-by-mail services across the state as well as making sure absentee ballots are available to voters who want them.

The recommendations from the Secretary of State calls for absentee voting to be extended through the new primary date in June.