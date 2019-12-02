Ohio delays new law requiring home inspectors to be licensed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state has delayed a new law that requires home inspectors in Ohio to be licensed.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the law will now take effect April 5.

State lawmakers approved the legislation in January, and the law had been expected to take effect on Nov. 1.

It establishes education and skill requirements and requires applicants to pass a criminal background check.

The superintendent of the Ohio Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing says the delay has left many newcomers to the field in a state of limbo, but Superintendent Anne Petit says inspectors can continue to work while the details are being decided.