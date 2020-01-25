Ohio database available to identify those with disabilities to law enforcement

It will alert a law enforcement officer that a person in the vehicle they pulled over may have difficulty communicating

(WKBN) – A new campaign is underway to make Ohioans aware of a law for people with communication disabilities.

People in Ohio with a medically-diagnosed communication disability can voluntarily enroll in a statewide database. It will alert a law enforcement officer that a person in the vehicle they pulled over may have difficulty communicating.

People who are deaf or have autism can sign up.

“It provides an opportunity to reduce misunderstands when a law enforcement officer approaches a vehicle, which everyone knows in the law enforcement community is one of the most dangerous things that they can do,” said Kevin Miller, director of Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

The law took effect more than a year ago. Since then, information about how it works has been distributed to law enforcement agencies.

Now, the focus is on getting the word out to the public.