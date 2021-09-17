Ohio dairy farm recalls batch of chocolate milk

FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — Green Farms Dairy announced a voluntary recall of their whole chocolate milk product Friday.

The milk has an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2021 and is being recalled due to an analysis by the Ohio Department of Agriculture that indicated pasteurization issues.

The milk was distributed in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. from Sept. 7-16.

The dairy farm distributed 1,242 units to these states.

There have been no reports of illnesses involving the products. People who have symptoms of illness after drinking the milk, however, should contact a doctor immediately.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is encouraging anyone who purchased the milk to return it to their point of purchase for a refund.

Anyone with questions should call 330-263-0248.