CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- A Ravenna CPA was charged Thursday on charges that he devised a scheme to defraud his employer out of more than $1 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a bill of information that Michael Herman, 45, is facing six counts including money laundering and submitting false tax returns to the IRS.

According to court documents, Harman was a CPA and employed as a controller when he worked to embezzle more than $1 million from his employer between 2016 and 2020 and used the money for personal use including child support payments in New York and moving expenses.

Herman is accused of executing the scheme by using a series of unauthorized wire transfers, fictitious checks, and fraudulent charges on his employer’s credit cards.

Herman is also charged with failing to report income earned from the scheme on his tax returns for the tax years 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Cleveland FBI, Akron Resident Agency and IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian M. McDonough and Aaron P. Howell are prosecuting the case.