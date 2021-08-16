Ohio court to weigh deadline for guilty plea withdrawal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is considering the case of a man who tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea in a fatal shooting on the basis of new evidence he claimed exonerated him.

At issue is the 2017 killing of a woman during an argument at a Cleveland gas station.

Defendant Terry Barnes maintained he returned fire in self-defense, but pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter because of a lack of evidence backing him up.

A judge refused to let Barnes withdraw his plea a day before sentencing after Barnes learned of security footage audio he said proved the woman’s brother fired first.

