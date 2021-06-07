Ohio court sentences man for not paying taxes on $1 million worth of drug money

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who led a lavish style and earned his money from drug trafficking will spend nearly five years in prison for not paying taxes on his ill-gotten income.

A federal district court in Cincinnati sentenced Darryl Brown, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 57 months in prison for tax evasion.

According to court documents and statements made in court, from at least 2011 to 2016, Brown earned at least $1 million. To evade paying taxes on this income, Brown did not file returns.

Prosecutors say Brown created businesses, opened bank accounts and lines of credit in the names of those businesses, and then used the accounts to pay for his luxury lifestyle, which included extravagant overseas trips, Rolex and Cartier watches, luxury clothing and vehicles.

Brown also used cash and money orders to avoid triggering reporting requirements to the IRS.

In total, Brown caused a tax loss of more than $250,000 to the U.S. government.

U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black in the Southern District of Ohio also ordered Brown to serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $377,240.