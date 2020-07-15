Ohio county fairs to receive thousands of dollars for junior fair safety measures

Corbitt said counties that chose not to host a junior fair will be given $15,000 to use toward safety measures for next year

(WKBN) – Ohio’s Early Childhood Advisory Council met virtually Wednesday to talk about how things are going for children around the state.

The Department of Agriculture gave input about county fairs being canceled this summer.

Cathy Corbitt, Deputy Director for Children’s Initiatives, said the cancellations have a huge impact on the youth in Ohio. That’s why they say it was their priority to help counties still have their junior fairs.

To support them, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is giving $50,000 to each fair that is still having a junior fair, which will go toward safety measures that follow COVID-19 guidelines.

The Trumbull County, Columbiana County and Canfield junior fairs will all be part of that group.

“We’re trying to make it so our youth in the state of Ohio can still continue to showcase their products and their hard work that they’ve been doing, but doing it also in a safe manner given this unprecedented time,” said Corbitt.

Corbitt said counties that chose not to host a junior fair will be given $15,000 to use toward safety measures for next year.