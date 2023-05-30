COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are aiming to put some money back in the pockets of parents through sales tax exemptions for some baby products.

House Bill 118 and Senate Bill 39 would exempt six baby products from sales tax: diapers, car and booster seats, baby carriers, strollers, cribs and baby monitors. Gov. Mike DeWine spoke in support of the move during this year’s State of The State address, and the Sentate’s bill was unanimously voted out of the Ways and Means Committee, chaired by senator Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Township).

“The bill’s sponsor and the governor would say it’s one tool in the toolbox of things to put more money in the pockets of families,” Blessing said.

“The rising costs of products has just really hit families pretty hard,” said Melissa Wervey Arnold, CEO of the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, a group that is hoping for this legislation to pass. “Not only that but think of the cost of child expenses and everything else.”

Arnold said Ohio would be joining 18 other states if this legislation passes and is signed by the governor.

“Something like this really makes an impact in these families,” she said.

On average, she said parents use 200 diapers a month for their newborns and infants.

“200 diapers per month. That money starts to add up and at various levels of sales tax across the state,” Arnold said.

That is where the biggest cost saving is expected, at $13 to $18.4 million in sales tax saved per year across the state.

“But it’s not just diapers. Start thinking car seats and cribs, strollers, things that are a little more expensive. It might not seem like a huge impact, but I think every little bit helps right now,” Arnold said. “It’s one little piece that can try to have a big impact.”

This bill could have a Senate floor vote as soon as Wednesday, but Senator Blessing said he expects this to move forward in the state’s budget. The budget is due July 1.