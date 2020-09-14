Ohio Controlling Board says no to prepaid postage for absentee ballots

LaRose asked for permission to spend $3 million from another fund his office controls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Controlling Board Monday denied a request that would have allowed the Secretary of State to provide prepaid return postage for absentee ballots.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose told the board he has the ability to include postage with absentee ballots. No law says the Secretary of State can’t provide it, only that county boards can’t. He said all he needed was permission from the Controlling Board to spend the money.

LaRose asked for permission to spend $3 million from another fund his office controls.

There were four votes against the proposal, meaning LaRose will not be able to pay for return postage.

Controlling Board member Rep. Scott Oelslager says he’s hesitant to make any changes this close to the election. He also says the people of the state of Ohio have plenty of options for voting. A similar argument was made by Rep. Shane Wilkin.

The Controlling Board is a seven-member panel that controls adjustments to the state budget.

More stories from WKBN.com: