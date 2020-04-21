Ohio Congressman says stimulus checks aren’t a ‘fix-all’; it’s time to get back to work

Johnson says the government shutdown the economy to ease the weight on the health system.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – After Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine set a tentative economy reopening date of May 1st, the 6th District congressman says while urgent to reopen, he’s standing by the governor’s call.

Bouncing off DeWine’s tentative re-opening date, the Ohio congressman says it’s time to get the economy back open in the safest way possible.

Johnson says the government did not shutdown the economy to beat the virus, but to instead ease the weight on the health system.

Now the goal is to find out the needs to bring to Washington, shaping these next supplemental steps.

The congressman is not aware of a second round of stimulus checks, but says it’s almost impossible to come up with a one-size-fits-all solution for our entire economy.

Some jobs are falling through the cracks of government help, so, Johnson says the push is now to re-open work.

Let’s face it, our system was not based on the federal government sending everyone checks. The whole objective was to keep our healthcare system from being overrun. And, we’re getting on top of that. And we need to open up America’s economy soon. We do those kinds of things, we can get back to a new equilibrium faster. Anyone who thinks we’re going back to normal. And the way it was before this virus hit, we’re being delusional. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves and how infectious diseases are transmitted. U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson, Ohio 6th District

Johnson is a part of the Problem Sovlers Caucus. Composed of 50 congressmen, the mission is to put party lines aside.

This week, the group released a checklist for governors, the president, and his officials to read.