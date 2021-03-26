Ohio Congressman introduces legislation to invest in social and emotional learning

These efforts to promote social and emotional wellbeing led to fewer suspensions and improved attendance rates

WASHINGTON (WKBN) –– Students in the Valley could benefit from a new piece of legislation being introduced to reform mental health in education.

“By investing in a competitive grant program for social and emotional learning, we’re investing in the wellbeing of our kids. In Youngstown, Ohio, over half of students fall beneath the poverty line, so there’s a desperate need for a program in schools that teaches kids how to navigate stress in their home lives on top of their school work,” said Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH).

The bill is called the Social and Emotional Learning for Families (SELF) Act.

Ryan continued by saying these efforts to promote social and emotional wellbeing led to fewer suspensions and improved attendance rates, citing research.

“I’m proud to introduce this important legislation that will help our kids live healthy lives both in and out of the classroom,” he said.

With the grant, Ryan wants more teachers brought into the classrooms, from preschool to high school graduates.

The teachers will “develop and support the social and emotional skills, habits, and mindsets of children” by working with the entire family.

Parents, especially, impact their children’s wellbeing.