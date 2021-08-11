Potato chips made and sold in Ohio recalled because of Salmonella concerns

TIFFIN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio potato chip company is recalling some of its chips over salmonella concerns.

Ballreich Snack Food Co., of Tiffin, is recalling packages of BAR-B-Q potato chips after the potential for contamination was discovered following routine testing by the seasoning provider.

The product is sold in 1.5 oz., 2.75 oz. and 7 oz. bags, and clearly marked with a “Sell by Date” of the following, printed on the front of the bag.

10/18/21

10/25/21

11/01/21

No illnesses have been reported to date. If any consumers have concerns about illness in connection with this product, they should contact a physician immediately.

The chips were distributed at stores in Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Central Ohio and in parts of Indiana.

Consumers who have purchased the Ballreich’s BAR-B-Q chips with any of the above sell by dates, are urged to not consume the recalled product and to contact Ballreich Snack Food Company during the business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-323-2447 or email at chips@ballreich.com or use the website for product replacement or refund.