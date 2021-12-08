(WKBN) – The Midwest’s and Mountain West’s tech hubs will take the lead in the housing market for 2022.

According to Realtor.com, Columbus is one of the top 10 cities that is expected to see the number of homes sales rise in the year ahead.

The Mountain West and Midwest offer an affordable alternative to overpriced cities and coasts, according to industry experts, and there are fewer areas in the Northeast and West Coast.

Remote workers will also play a big role next year as many temporary remote positions have become full-time. That trend is expected to continue into 2022.

It bears noting that just because some cities made the top 10 hottest markets next year because of coasters looking for cheaper housing, it doesn’t mean property will be cheap. The average listing price in those cities for November averaged $431,000, compared with the national average of $379,000.

The top markets for 2022:

Salt Lake City, Utah Boise, Idaho Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington Indianopolis, Indiana Columbus, Ohio Providence, Warwick, Rhode Island/Massachusetts Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina Seattle-Tacoma-Bellvue, Washington Worcester, Massachusetts/Connecticut Tampa-St. Petersburg,-Clearwater, Florida

The real estate forecast is based on analyzed data by Realtor.com of the expected growth of both home sales and prices in 2022 compared with the year before in the 100 largest metropolitan area. Factors included past sale prices and the number of sales, the amount of new construction, and previous and anticipated economic, household and income growth.

In Mahoning County, the median listing home price as of October 2021 was $129,900, trending down -2.9% year-over-year, according to Realtor.com. In Trumbull County, the median listing was $134,900, trending up 8.6% and in Columbiana it was $135,000 and was flat year-over-year.