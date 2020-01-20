Ohio city frustrated with sidewalk theft of historic bricks

The Star Bricks are a legacy of the city's brick-making history and won first prize at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Officials in a small Ohio city say they’re frustrated by the ongoing theft of historic bricks from sidewalks in town.

Chuck Barga is city manager of Nelsonville in southeastern Ohio.

He says the theft of the Nelsonville Star Bricks began around Jan. 5 and now at least 50 have been stolen.

The Star Bricks are a legacy of the city’s brick-making history and won first prize at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis.

The city spent a lot of time tracking down the bricks which are no longer manufactured, making the thefts all the more frustrating.

