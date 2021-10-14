Ohio city auditor resigns after tax mistake, delayed audit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Marion city auditor has resigned after months of drama over his job performance, including a million-dollar mistake he made when paying the city’s taxes.

Republican Robert Landon submitted his resignation letter to Democratic Mayor Scott Schertzer on Thursday.

Landon cited his long recovery from COVID-19 as a factor as the city’s fiscal disagreements escalated.

His office directed a $1.28 million tax payment to the wrong office earlier this year.

Landon also had been unable to reconcile the city’s books to state specifications. That, in turn, has held up the city’s required state audit, potentially jeopardizing $2.5 million in federal funding.